CCTV issued in assault investigation – Bristol

We want to trace these men as part of our investigation into an assault which left a delivery driver needing hospital treatment.

It happened in Bond Street, Bristol, at about 10.40pm on Sunday 1 November.

As the driver, a man in his 20s, dropped off his delivery, a group of about five men got into his car. When he challenged them they attacked him in the middle of the road.

He needed hospital treatment for a head injury after the assault.

The men in these CCTV images were in the area at the time and we’re keen to speak to them.

Both are white. One is described as tall and thin with blond hair, the other tall and stockier, with darker blond or brown hair.