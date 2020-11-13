Extra patrols in Glastonbury planned as more fines issued over gatherings

Patrols have been increased and a number of people fined following breaches of COVID-19 legislation in Glastonbury in recent days.

Police have been called to a number of reports of public gatherings, which breach the Government regulations. Currently, a protest of more than two people is illegal and enforcement action has been taken against those involved.

The action taken by police so far, includes:

Eight people have received £200 fines for attending a protest in the High Street on Thursday 5 November. An estimated 60-80 people were present at the event that occurred on the first day of the national restrictions being introduced.

James Barr, 33 and of no fixed address, has been charged with participating in the same protest and was due to appear at Yeovil Magistrates Court today (Friday 13 November).

Two people fined last week for attending the protest were issued with £400 fixed penalty notices this week for attending other gatherings in the local area.

Enquiries to identify other individuals involved are ongoing. Anyone who fails to pay the notice could be taken to court.

Sergeant Simon Lancey said: “The vast majority of people who live in and around Glastonbury understand why these restrictions are necessary. They are playing their part in preventing the virus spreading and protecting the NHS by adhering to the restrictions; for that we’re incredibly grateful and do not want their efforts to go unrecognised.

“There is however a small minority of people in the town who wrongly think the legislation should not apply to them.

“We’ve been clear from the outset that we will engage, encourage and explain the rules to the public. But enforcement has been an option available to officers throughout the pandemic, as a last resort, particularly for those who wilfully and blatantly are in breach of the regulations.

“The actions we’ve seen from a small number of people in Glastonbury in recent days – attending gatherings, and protests of more than two people – have not been allowed to go unchallenged.

“We hope that the work we’ve undertaken over the past couple of weeks comes as reassurance to the majority of law-abiding people that are concerned for the health of loved ones and themselves.”

High-visibility patrols will continue to be carried out in Glastonbury over the coming days, including by our new COVID team.