Have you seen this wanted man?
Have you seen Mantas Strole, wanted in connection with an aggravated burglary involving a knife in Radstock in August?
He’s 35 and described as white, about 188cm (6ft 2ins) tall and thin with brown hair and blue eyes.
Strole is of no fixed abode but is known to visit the Twerton area of Bath as well as Radstock.
If you see him, do not approach him but call 999 immediately, quoting reference 5220177889. If you have any other information which could help officers to find him, call 101, giving the same reference.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.