Have you seen wanted Ashley Stevens?
We want to trace a man who is wanted in connection with an incident of aggravated vehicle taking.
The crime happened in the Whitchurch area of Bristol on Monday 12 October.
Ashley Stevens, aged 26, is described as white, about 5ft 9ins tall with short brown hair. He has a tattoo of the name Natasha on his left hand. He frequents south Bristol.
If you see him call 999 immediately and if you have any other information about his whereabouts call 101. In either case quote reference 5220231732.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.