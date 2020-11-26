Have you seen wanted man Aaron Powell?

We’re asking the public to contact police if they see Aaron Powell.

The 30-year-old is wanted for a breach of a court order.

He is from Hartcliffe and is known to frequent the South Bristol area where he often walks his American Bulldogs.

He is described as mixed race, with short black hair and short stubbly beard, and is about 5ft 11in tall. He has a mole on left side of cheek and chin, a ‘v’ shaped scar on forehead close to his hairline, a tattoo covering his arm and the word ‘Powell’ tattooed in the centre of his back.

If you see Powell, do not approach him. Instead call 999 and give the call handler the reference 5220217021. If you have any information about where he may be, call 101 and give the same reference.