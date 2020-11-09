Have you seen wanted man Kye Phillips?
We need the public’s help to find a man wanted in connection with a number of offences including two assaults and a robbery.
Kye Phillips is likely to be in the Barton Hill, Brislington, Fishponds and Speedwell areas of Bristol.
The 23-year-old is approximately 5ft 6ins tall, of large build with short brown hair. He has a tattoo on his neck.
If seen, the public are advised not to approach Phillips but to call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220215736.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.