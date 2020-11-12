Have you seen wanted man Kyle Buffery?
Have you seen Kyle Buffery? Bristol magistrates have issued a warrant for his arrest after he failed to appear in court to face a charge of assaulting an emergency worker.
The 29-year-old pictured is known to frequent the St George area of Bristol. He’s white, about 5ft 10ins (180cm) tall, and of medium build.
If you see him, call 999 and quote reference 5220250714. If you have any other information which could help call 101, or ring the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111. They never tell the police who you are, just what you know.