Images released as part of investigation into unlicensed music event in Yate

Detectives investigating an unlicensed music event in Yate over Halloween are seeking the public’s help to identify people as part of their enquiries.

It was held at a warehouse in South Gloucestershire overnight on Saturday 31 October and Sunday 1 November.

Officers were quickly deployed to the scene to prevent more people accessing the site, but by the time a cordon was in place it was estimated 500-700 people had accessed the premises.

Frontline officers were pelted with items, including bottles, as they dealt with the incident.

Det Supt Lisa Simpson said: “This event came while gatherings of more than 30 people were illegal and as the country was digesting news of national restrictions soon to be introduced. Understandably the selfish actions of those who thought such an event was a good idea has left the majority of law-abiding people outraged.

“Officers found themselves dealing with an intolerable hostile situation and deserve credit for the courageous and professional manner in which they handled it.

“The aggressive and dangerous antics of those attacking police is inexcusable and unacceptable.”

In total, 12 people have been arrested, while two organisers have received £10,000 fixed penalty notices.

Detectives are now seeking the public’s help to identify 38 people in connection with their enquiries into what happened at the event.

Det Supt Simpson added: “Our investigation is ongoing into what happened and to ensure those who committed offences are appropriately dealt with. Suspected offences, including assaults on emergency workers, affray and more are still being looked at by our dedicated team of officers and staff.

“We have made several arrests but there are still many people we wish to identify as part of our ongoing enquiries.

“We’ve made efforts within Avon and Somerset and other forces to try to establish who these people are in the hope we wouldn’t need to release these images into the public domain. However, despite this we still don’t know who a number of people we want to talk to are, which is why we’re now releasing images of them in the hope the public can help.”