Man handed 15-year sentence after domestic abuse GBH

A man from Minehead has been given a 15-year sentence after being found guilty of deliberately causing grievous bodily harm to his then partner in the spring.

Christopher Brand was sentenced today (Monday 16 November) at Bristol Crown Court after a jury found him guilty following a trial in September.

The court was told the 57-year-old had drunk a bottle of wine on 17 March, when at 12.30pm he became involved in an argument with his partner over coronavirus and implications of a lockdown. He grabbed a heavy metal brass bowl and struck her over the head.

The woman suffered multiple severe lacerations to the back of head and lost a significant amount of blood. She sought refuge with neighbours who called for help, before being taken to hospital where she had 30 stitches.

At the trial, a medical expert said the woman was fortunate not to sustain permanent brain damage and had she not received emergency care then the injuries could have been life-threatening.

Brand, of Bampton Street, tried to clean the crime scene and hide his clothes covered in blood before police arrived. However, he was arrested and subsequently brought to justice.

He was handed a 12-year custodial sentence and will serve the remaining three years on licence. An indefinite restraining order was also issued to stop Brand from being able to contact the victim or her daughter.

Judge Lambert in sentencing considered the danger Brand posed. He added: “I am reassured to see the dedication of the crown prosecution and the police services.”

Detective Constable Harvey Ahern said: “Christopher Brand has shown no remorse for his vicious attack that left a woman seriously injured. He attempted to cover his tracks and forensic evidence was crucial in securing his conviction. Today’s prison sentence has seen a violent domestic abuser put behind bars.

“We would like to thank the neighbours who were there in the victim’s hour of need. They provided first aid and contacted police and paramedics to make sure she remained safe.

“They showed great levels of kindness when it was needed most.”

Detective Constable David Allan, who also worked on the case, added: “We’d like to pay tribute to the victim who showed incredible amounts of courage to speak out about the appalling abuse she suffered at the hands of Brand.

“Support has been offered to her from trained specialists since this incident earlier in the year.

“We hope anyone else who finds themselves in an abusive situation can take comfort from her experience; by confiding in a trusted friend, neighbour and approaching the police, the abuser can be dealt with and the victim can once again feel safe in their own home.”