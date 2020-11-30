Man in court over Bridgwater burglaries

A man has been remanded in custody after appearing before North Somerset Magistrates charged with five counts of burglary at homes and businesses.

The offences all happened in Bridgwater within a six-day period – between Thursday 19 and Tuesday 24 November.

Layton Thomas John Dufeu, 26, of North Petherton, was arrested on Wednesday 25 November in Bridgwater and charged by officers working on Operation Remedy.

He appeared in court on Thursday 26 November to face charges of:

Burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal at a pub in High Street, Bridgwater, on 19 November

Burglary dwelling with intent to steal at a two houses in Ashleigh Avenue, Bridgwater, on 21 November

Burglary dwelling with intent to steal at a house in Victoria Road, Bridgwater, on 21 November

Burglary dwelling with intent to steal at a house in Priory Court, Bridgwater, on 23 November

He was remanded in custody pending his next appearance, at Taunton Crown Court on Monday 14 December.

Operation Remedy is a proactive campaign across Avon and Somerset that targets residential burglary, knife crime and the illegal supply of controlled drugs.

