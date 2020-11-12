Man jailed over attempted rape – Bristol

A man has today, Thursday 12 November, been jailed for the attempted rape of a woman on a Bristol street in February this year.

Bristol Crown Court saw Hamid Mohammed, 28, of no fixed abode, sent to prison for three and a half years. He will also go onto the sex offenders’ register indefinitely.

The woman described the long-term effects of the attack in a victim personal statement read by the judge: “I was scared of people on the street. I have become very aware of men being near me or talking to me. I’ve been uninterested in making new friends. I only want to talk to people who I’m completely comfortable with. It has been difficult to fall asleep. I found myself crying a lot. I hope I can close this chapter of my life now.”

The attack happened in the early hours of Saturday 1 February in the garden of a house Ashley Road, near its junction with Albert Park.

The woman, in her 20s, was on her way home from a night out. Her shouts alerted the householder who saw the man making off and called the police.

DI Ben Lavender said: “I would like to thank the witnesses who chose not to ignore the screams on their doorstep, who looked after the young woman, called 999, gave statements and attended court. Most especially I want to recognise the strength this young woman has shown.”