Man jailed over shooting – Southmead

A man has been jailed for 11 years over a shooting which led to another man losing part of his leg.

Blake Hoskins, now 21, of no fixed abode, was sentenced today, Monday 30 November, at Bristol Crown Court.

He had previously admitted:

causing grievous bodily harm with intent to George Maroty

wounding a 21-year-old woman

criminal damage to a car

affray

a firearms offence

Blake Hoskins

It happened in Ringwood Crescent, Southmead, at 12.50am on Thursday 18 June. A shotgun was fired in the street causing serious injury to George Maroty and also injuring a woman.

Mr Maroty had to have his lower leg amputated, while the woman needed treatment for pellet wounds.

George Maroty, 35, of Ringwood Crescent, Southmead, himself appeared in court earlier this month when he entered guilty pleas to charges of affray and criminal damage.

These offences were committed overnight 17 to 18 June at an address in Southmead, during which a car was damaged and threats made with a knife. He is awaiting sentence at crown court on 23 December for this matter.