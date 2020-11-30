Man jailed over shooting – Southmead
A man has been jailed for 11 years over a shooting which led to another man losing part of his leg.
Blake Hoskins, now 21, of no fixed abode, was sentenced today, Monday 30 November, at Bristol Crown Court.
He had previously admitted:
- causing grievous bodily harm with intent to George Maroty
- wounding a 21-year-old woman
- criminal damage to a car
- affray
- a firearms offence
It happened in Ringwood Crescent, Southmead, at 12.50am on Thursday 18 June. A shotgun was fired in the street causing serious injury to George Maroty and also injuring a woman.
Mr Maroty had to have his lower leg amputated, while the woman needed treatment for pellet wounds.
George Maroty, 35, of Ringwood Crescent, Southmead, himself appeared in court earlier this month when he entered guilty pleas to charges of affray and criminal damage.
These offences were committed overnight 17 to 18 June at an address in Southmead, during which a car was damaged and threats made with a knife. He is awaiting sentence at crown court on 23 December for this matter.
“Our investigation found this serious incident was the culmination of a dispute between the two men about contact with an ex-partner. This escalated over the course of an evening.
“One man is in prison, another has suffered a life-changing injury and a young woman was needlessly hurt. None of this should ever have happened and today’s ruling shows that the courts take such tit-for-tat violence very seriously.”DI James Wasiak, who led the investigation