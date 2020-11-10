Second £10,000 fine issued after unlicensed music event in Yate

A second person has received a £10,000 fine for the part they played in organising an unlicensed music event in South Gloucestershire.

Two men, one in his 20s and one in his 30s, have now been fined following the incident at a warehouse in Yate on Saturday 31 October and Sunday 1 November.

Officers closed off roads and prevented approximately 250-300 people attending the event, although an estimated 500-700 people had managed to gain access to the premises. There were also violent scenes as officers had items, including bottles, thrown at them. Thankfully, none of them were seriously injured.

Eight people were arrested on the day and a further four people were arrested towards the end of last week.

Det Supt Lisa Simpson said: “A significant number of enquiries have already been carried out and our investigation team is continuing to work hard to analyse all the evidence and make sure those responsible are dealt with appropriately. To date, 12 people have been arrested.

“We’ve a lot of body worn video from cameras worn by officers, which highlights how they robustly dealt with an extremely hostile situation and captures footage of people who attended the event.

“We hope the issuing of two £10,000 fines, which is the maximum amount allowed under the COVID-19 legislation, acts as a warning to others who may foolishly contemplate organising a large-scale unauthorised event when everyone else is facing up to a perilous public health situation and trying to protect the NHS.”

Anyone with information about the event who has not yet come forward, can contact the police online or on 101, giving the call-handler reference number 5220247128.