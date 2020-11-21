Wanted appeal issued after large amount of money stolen from Minehead pub

We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate a man wanted in connection with the theft of a large amount of money from a pub in Minehead.

David Walker, also known as ‘Ginge’, aged 41, formerly of Minehead, is wanted in connection with the theft of money from a safe at the Queens Head pub on 29 October.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220245900.