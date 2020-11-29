Witness appeal after cash and necklaces stolen in Weston-super-Mare

Detectives investigating a burglary in Weston-super-Mare are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

An address in Beach Road, near Clarence Park, was broken into at some point between 4-5pm on Friday 27 November. A quantity of cash and two gold necklaces were stolen.

House-to-house and CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

DC Andrew Eastwood, of the Op Remedy team, said: “The couple who lived in the property were out at the time of the burglary.

“The items taken were of significant personal and sentimental value and therefore we’d ask anyone who can help our enquiries to get in touch.

“We’d be keen to hear from any members of the public who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time, or was driving nearby and may have dashcam footage.”

Anyone who can help the investigation should contact the Op Remedy team on 101 and give reference number 5220267746.