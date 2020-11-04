Witness appeal after teenager assaulted – Bridgwater

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a teenage girl was assaulted in Bridgwater.

The 16-year-old was walking home along Monmouth Street after meeting friends in the town sometime after 9pm on Saturday 24 October.

As she neared Enterprise Rent-a-Car at the junction with St Johns Street she saw a group of six men. They attempted to speak to her and when she refused to engage she was repeatedly punched around the head and knocked to the ground.

She went to a friend’s house and called her parents, and later received hospital treatment for a broken elbow, cuts and bruises.

The girl described her attackers as all being aged about 30 and wearing dark-coloured clothing. One had hair in a short afro style.