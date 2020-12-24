Appeal after ambulance crew threatened in Cheddar

We’re appealing for information and dash cam footage after an ambulance crew responding to an emergency call were threatened by a motorist in Cheddar.

The ambulance was driving along the A371 at 11.40am yesterday with its lights and sirens on when a black Volkswagen Scirocco began swerving in front of it and preventing it from passing.

The two vehicles continued onto Wideatts Road where the VW began driving into oncoming traffic before coming to stop.

As the ambulance pulled up alongside the vehicle the driver threatened the crew with a baseball bat.

We’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the area yesterday morning and who may have dash cam of the incident.