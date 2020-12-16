Appeal after burglars scale balcony to enter Bristol flat

We’re seeking witnesses and information after thieves broke into a flat in Westbury-on-Trym, Bristol, and stole cash in sterling and Hong Kong dollars.

The burglars forced entry after climbing up to a balcony of the first-floor property in Maskelyne Avenue at about 5.15pm on Monday 14 December.

They took a Superdry wallet and a Louis Vuitton purse containing the cash and left through the front door.

The householder had left the property at about 4.15pm and returned at about 5.20pm to find the balcony door smashed.

The suspects are believed to be two men. Both were wearing face masks, green coats and dark-coloured trousers or jogging bottoms. One also wore a grey beanie while the other had a navy and white bobble hat.

Did you see anyone acting suspiciously in the Maskelyne Avenue area on Monday afternoon?

Do you have any dashcam, CCTV or smart doorbell footage which could help?

To help to keep your home and belongings safe, follow these steps:

Make sure all doors and windows are closed and locked, if you’re not in the room, before you go out and before you go to bed. Set the alarm if you have one

Always double-lock uPVC doors using the key as well as lifting the handle

Ideally keep jewellery with a secure storage company, as thieves have been known to steal whole safes. If you do use a safe make sure you invest in a good quality one that’s professionally fitted and mounted to a solid wall or floor

Take photos of your valuables and write a short description of each one

Mark your jewellery and valuables with a forensic security liquid

Don’t keep large amounts of cash in your home. Store it in a bank, building society or post office account

Install burglar alarms and CCTV

Join Neighbourhood Watch

Always tell us about any suspicious activity as it happens by calling 101. Remember to pass on vehicle details and descriptions. If you think a crime is underway, always ring 999.

Visit our advice page for more home security tips