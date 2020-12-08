Appeal for footage and witnesses following Bristol disorder

We’re investigating reports of a man being dragged into a vehicle following a disorder in the Staple Hill Road area of Bristol.

Three men were seen fighting at the junction of Staple Hill Road and Millward Grove at around 10.50pm on Sunday night (6 December).

Two of the men were seen to drag the third man into the back of a silver coloured people carrier, before driving off.

We’re reviewing CCTV footage and would like drivers to check their dash cam footage if they were in the area at the time of the incident.

We’d also like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or have any information which could help us identify any of the people involved.