Appeal for footage and witnesses following Bristol disorder
We’re investigating reports of a man being dragged into a vehicle following a disorder in the Staple Hill Road area of Bristol.
Three men were seen fighting at the junction of Staple Hill Road and Millward Grove at around 10.50pm on Sunday night (6 December).
Two of the men were seen to drag the third man into the back of a silver coloured people carrier, before driving off.
We’re reviewing CCTV footage and would like drivers to check their dash cam footage if they were in the area at the time of the incident.
We’d also like to speak to anyone who saw what happened or have any information which could help us identify any of the people involved.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220274323
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.