Appeal for information in serious sexual assault investigation

Officers are investigating a serious sexual assault which happened in the South Gloucestershire area on Boxing Day.

A woman in her forties contacted police to say she had been seriously sexually assaulted in a white van and that the offence took place on a road or layby between Yate and the M5 motorway, sometime late morning on Saturday 26 December.

As part of this investigation, a 59-year-old man has been arrested and released on bail for further enquiries to take place.

Investigating officer DC Maureen Kent said: “We need the public’s help to locate where this incident happened. We believe it was in a road or layby in an area which includes Engine Common, Rangeworthy, Cromhall, Leyhill and Tortworth, but not restricted to these areas.

“Have you found any women’s clothing discarded in these areas since Boxing Day? Did you see a white van parked in a road or layby around the time of the incident in these areas? Have you found any other suspicious items which could point to where this offence happened?

“The victim is being given all the help she needs and access to specialist support services.

“If you have information which could help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220288541.”