Appeal for witnesses after woman assaulted in Kingswood

We’re appealing for witnesses to an incident in the Brook Road area of Kingswood earlier today in which a 21-year-old woman was assaulted.

The woman was jogging on the cycle path when she was approached by an unknown person and assaulted, sometime between 5pm and 6pm today (Monday 7 December).

She suffered several laceration-type injuries to her leg and was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Due to it being dark, the victim did not see the offender in detail, but said they may have been wearing dark clothing.

Officers were deployed to the scene and have carried out a search of the area. Further enquiries are now taking place.

We’re appealing for anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in this area to come forward. If you can help, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220275007.