Appeal to locate wanted man Pascal Bitton

We’re asking the public to contact police if they see Pascal Bitton, 30, who is wanted for a recall to prison.

He is from Weston-super-Mare and is known to frequent Burnham-on-Sea and Bridgwater.

He is described as white, male, about 5ft 5in tall, of medium build, with brown hair and may have a light brown beard. He speaks with a West Country accent.

Bitton has a number of tattoos – a tribal tattoo on his right bicep, a large Japanese koi carp on right arm and a blue koi carp on his upper right arm.

If you see Bitton, do not approach him, instead call 999 and give reference number 5220283329. Alternatively, if you know of his potential whereabouts, call 101.