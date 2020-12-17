Arrests after child kept from home overnight – Bristol

A man and a woman are currently in police custody on suspicion of child abduction after an eight-year-old girl was kept away from her Bedminster home overnight Wednesday 16 to Thursday 17 December.

The 25-year-old man and woman aged 29 were arrested in Broadmead, Bristol, just before 9am on Thursday 17 December following a call from a member of the public.

The child is safe and well in the care of specialist police officers who are working closely with other agencies to support her and her family.

Detective Superintendent Lisa Simpson said: “Members of the community and the media who shared our appeal this morning have undoubtedly played a big part in finding this little girl so quickly. I want to share my thanks on behalf of the investigative team and the family.

“This is an incredibly unusual incident which understandably has caused significant distress and we’re treating it with the seriousness and sensitivity you would expect. The circumstances are now part of an ongoing investigation, however I want to reassure people that we have no evidence to suggest any wider child safety issue in south Bristol.

“I would urge anyone with information which could help our investigation to call 101 quoting reference 5220282127. I’d also encourage people to consider the welfare of this young girl and not to speculate on the circumstances on social media. Such speculation may also have the potential to affect our live enquiry.”