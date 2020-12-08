Can you help us find Lee Challenger?
We’re appealing for help to trace Lee Challenger who is wanted for breaching a restraining order.
The 29-year-old from South Gloucestershire is white with short light ginger hair. He was last known to have a beard.
He’s approximately 5ft 9ins tall and of large build.
If you see him, please don’t approach but call 999 immediately quoting reference 5220246190.
If you have any other information which could help officers to trace him ring 101 quoting the same reference.