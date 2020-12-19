Can you help us find missing Ian Aherne?

Have you seen Ian Aherne, missing from his supported housing in St George, Bristol?

Ian, 65, is white, about 5ft 7ins tall and slim with a bald head and a tattoo on his left arm.

When last seen at midday today, Saturday 19 December, he was wearing a green jacket, faded jeans, black shoes and a black hat, possibly a fedora. He uses a metal walking stick.

He has left without a phone or bank card and does not have his medication.

We believe he’s vulnerable and are concerned for his welfare.

Ian is likely to be on foot and may be visiting a pub.