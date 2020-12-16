Can you help us identify this man?
We’re releasing CCTV images of a man we’d like to identify following a sexual assault in Bristol.
A man followed a woman as she walked on Clare Street before grabbing her by the waist and touching her inappropriately.
The incident happened shortly before 12.50pm on Saturday (12 December).
The offender is described as white, approximately 5ft 7ins tall and wore a white T-shirt featuring an image of a map of the world, Nike joggers and white trainers.
We’re keen to speak to the man in the CCTV stills we’re releasing and ask anyone who recognises him to contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and provide the call handler with the reference 5220278868.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.