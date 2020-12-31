CCTV appeal to trace potential witness to sexual assault – Bath

Officers investigating the serious sexual assault of a woman are keen to trace a potential witness seen on CCTV.

The incident happened in Bath between 1.30am and 4.15am on Sunday 9 August. CCTV shows the victim and a man in Bridge Street at about 3.38am.

The woman pictured is also seen in the street at around that time. She appears to be a slim white woman with long blonde hair.

The victim is being offered access to support. A man arrested in connection with the incident remains released under investigation while enquiries continue.

If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, you don’t have to speak to us. You can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.