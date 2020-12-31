CCTV appeal to trace potential witness to sexual assault – Bath
Officers investigating the serious sexual assault of a woman are keen to trace a potential witness seen on CCTV.
The incident happened in Bath between 1.30am and 4.15am on Sunday 9 August. CCTV shows the victim and a man in Bridge Street at about 3.38am.
The woman pictured is also seen in the street at around that time. She appears to be a slim white woman with long blonde hair.
The victim is being offered access to support. A man arrested in connection with the incident remains released under investigation while enquiries continue.
If you’ve been a victim of sexual abuse, recent or non-recent, you don’t have to speak to us. You can self-refer to The Bridge, a Sexual Assault Referral Centre available 24/7 365 days a year. Visit their website or call 0117 342 6999.
If you recognise yourself in this image, know this woman or have any other information which could help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5220178672.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.