CCTV image issued after criminal damage on farm in Wells

Do you recognise the man in this image? We want to speak to him about damage caused to a CCTV camera on a farm in Easton, Wells, at around 12.35pm on Wednesday 19 November.

The man is white, between 22 and 35 years old, with a short, dark beard and moustache. He was wearing a black beanie style hat, grey jumper, grey shorts with white ties and blue Adidas trainers.

If you can help ID this man, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference 5220261210.