CCTV images issued in burglary appeal – Bath

We’re issuing CCTV images and appealing for witnesses and information after a burglary at a flat in Marlborough Buildings, Bath between 4.30pm and 6.15pm on Wednesday 4 November.

The burglar forced the key safe and used a key to get into the building. The door of one of the flats was forced and the property searched but nothing taken apart from post from the communal hallway.

We’ve carried out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and Crime Scene Investigators have examined the property.

Officers want to hear from anyone who witnessed anything suspicious in the area, or who has any dashcam footage which could help.

We want to trace the man pictured above, who was in the area at the time. While he’s wearing a mask and a baseball cap, someone may remember seeing him.

We’re also especially interested to hear from anyone who noticed the occupants of this car seen in the area, which was on false plates. It’s a grey/gold Land Rover Discovery Sport with black wheels.