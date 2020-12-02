Did you witness collision in Weston-super-Mare?

Did you witness a road traffic collision on Tuesday 1 December in Weston-super-Mare?

The collision, involving a turquoise Toyota Yaris and a pedestrian, occurred at about 3.05pm in Milton Hill.

The pedestrian, an 11-year-old girl, was taken to hospital with potentially life-changing injuries. She remains in hospital.

We’re keen to hear from any witnesses or fellow motorists who have dashcam as part of our enquiries. Anyone who can help should call 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220270618.