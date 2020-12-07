New images released in investigation over unauthorised music event in Yate

Detectives investigating the unauthorised music event in Yate over the Halloween weekend are releasing more pictures of attendees they are trying to identify.

A dedicated investigations team are continuing to look into offences that occurred at the event, which was held on Saturday 31 October and into the following day.

Officers were quickly on the scene when informed about what was happening and despite facing violence, they prevented approximately 250-300 people attending the event in a warehouse. However, approximately 500-700 people did gain access to the site.

Officers were able to close down the event, make eight arrests and seize music equipment during the police operation on the day. A further four arrests were made in the days that followed.

Since then officers have been trawling throughfootage supplied by the public and on officers’ body worn cameras to identify others involved. Many individuals we wish to speak to have been identified by officers, but a number of them have not been recognised and therefore it was necessary to release them publicly.

Last month images of 38 people were circulated – of which 15 have been identified – and photos of another 20 are being released today.

Action taken so far includes:

Two people involved in organising the event have received £10,000 fines for breaching COVID legislation.

A 23-year-old male from Newent in Gloucestershire, Jerin Nixon, has been summonsed to appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on Thursday 4 February to face charges of assaulting an emergency worker, criminal damage and failure to leave a rave. A number of other people are due to receive court summons in the near future.

Detective Superintendent Lisa Simpson said: “We’re grateful for the public’s support with coming forward with names to help us identify people not known to our officers.

“It makes a huge difference to our enquiry as we look to fully investigate what happened over the Halloween weekend and bring those involved to justice.”

Anyone who recognises the people pictured on our gallery should call 101 and give reference number 5220247128.