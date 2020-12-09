Four charged over Colston statue damage

** The following as been issued by the Crown Prosecution Service **

Four people have been charged with criminal damage after a statue of Edward Colston was damaged in Bristol City Centre on 7 June 2020.

Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, Jake Skuse, 32, and Sage Willoughby, 21, will appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 25 January 2021 for their first hearing.

The CPS authorised the charges following a review of a file of evidence received from Avon and Somerset Police on 1 October 2020.

The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against all four are now active and that they have the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.