Have you seen missing woman Hayley Keating, 30, from Yeovil?

We’re appealing for help to find 30-year-old Hayley Keating from Yeovil, who has been missing since yesterday evening (Sunday 20 December).

She was last seen in the vicinity of Preston Road, Yeovil at about 10.45pm and we’re concerned for her welfare.

She is described as white, about 5ft 4in tall, of a slim build, with pink/red hair and blue eyes. She was wearing a blue hoody, jeans and brown boots when she went missing.

She is known to frequent Rosebery Avenue in Yeovil and also has links to Chilthorne Domer and Ilchester in Somerset.

Hayley, if you see this, please contact your family or call 101.

If you see her, call 999 and give the call handler the reference 5220284935. If you have information about where she may be, call 101 and quote the same reference.