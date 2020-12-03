Have you seen this lorry and trailer?

We’re appealing for any information that can help us find a stolen trailer containing over £300,000 worth of commercial property.

Between 00.30 and 00.34 on Monday November 9, 2020, a white Scania lorry cab entered the yard of Nisbets Professional Catering Supplies in Avonmouth, Bristol. In less than 5 minutes, offenders had hooked up a trailer with a container containing a large amount of professional catering equipment including Olympia and Vogue cutlery and kitchen knives, and made off from the site.

We are seeking information that could lead to the location of the stolen trailer and container, as well as anything that can help us identify those involved in the burglary. We would also like to speak with anyone who may have been offered these items for sale.

Anyone with info is asked to contact us via our website (insert correct link) or to call 101 quoting reference number 5220252882.