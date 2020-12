We’re appealing for the public’s help to locate a wanted man.

Cinokas Valdas, 37, is wanted in connection with an assault.

He’s of no fixed address but is known to frequent the city centre and Clifton areas of Bristol.

Valdas is white, approximately 5ft 9ins tall and has blue eyes and brown hair.

The public are advised not to approach him but call 101 if seen, providing the call handler with the reference 5220256240.