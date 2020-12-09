Investigation under way following fatal collision in Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses to a fatal collision in Bristol this morning (Wednesday 9 December).

The collision, between a car and two vans, happened at just after 7.30am in Winterstoke Road.

Sadly, the male driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene. Trained officers will support his family at this difficult time.

The road remains closed for further enquiries to be carried out at the scene.

If you saw this collision or have any relevant Dash Cam footage, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220276192.