Major incident declared after explosion in Avonmouth

A major incident has been declared following a large explosion at a site in Avonmouth.

The fire service, police and ambulance service were called at approximately 11.20am this morning (Thursday 3 December) to a site off Kings Weston Lane.

An explosion is believed to have occurred involving one of the chemical tanks at Wessex Water’s Bristol water recycling centre.

A rescue operation was subsequently led by the fire service, involving five appliances and two turntable crews and we can confirm there have been a number of casualties.

A full investigation into the incident will be conducted.

Chief Inspector Mark Runacres said: “Officers remain at the scene and are likely to be for some time as we work together with other agencies in dealing with this major incident.

“A cordon has been set up and we’d advise members of the public to avoid the area at this time where possible to allow the emergency services to carry out their work.

“Police enquiries into exactly what happened are at a very early stage and are continuing.”

Avon Fire and Rescue Service Area Manager Matt Peskett said: “We were called at 11.22am to reports of a large explosion on Kings Weston Lane, Avonmouth.

“Crews from Avonmouth, Southmead, Yate, Patchway, Hicks Gate, Kingswood, Weston-super-Mare and Temple were mobilised and attended the incident.

“We were joined at the scene by our police and ambulance colleagues and have now handed over the incident to the police and continue to support our multi-agency partners.”

A spokesman for South Western Ambulance Service added: “We sent multiple resources to the scene, including land air and other specialist paramedic teams.

“We supported Avon Fire & Rescue Service and Avon & Somerset Police at the scene.”

Bristol City Mayor, Marvin Rees added: “Tragically, four people who were working at the site have lost their lives, and the thoughts of our city is with their families at this heart-breaking time.

“This has already been such a challenging year, and this news of further loss of life is another terrible blow. As a city we will mourn for them.

“Local residents may be concerned about safety in the area. Wessex Water, police and fire have assured us the incident is contained, and there is no risk to your safety.

“However we would urge you to keep roads around the site as clear as possible so our emergency teams can do their vital work.

“Thank you to the emergency services for doing their very best in challenging circumstances.”