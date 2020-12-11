Man jailed for threatening woman with a knife in a bid to evade arrest in Frome

A man who held a knife to a woman’s throat and threatened to kill a police officer before attempting to hijack a car has been jailed for six years.

James Tallon, of no fixed address, carried out the series of offences as he attempted to evade arrest for other offences.

On 14 December last year in Specsavers in Frome he grabbed a woman from behind and threatened her with a knife when officers came into the store.

Using the woman as a shield, he managed to flee via a fire escape as officers deployed Tasers to no effect.

Shortly after, the 28-year-old was tackled to the ground by a member of security staff and a struggle ensued. Police officers deployed PAVA spray but Tallon managed to run off.

He then tried to hjack a car containing two young children, demanding their mother get out the vehicle.

The woman’s partner, who was in the passenger seat at the time, intervened and Tallon once again fled.

Concerted efforts were made by officers throughout the night and following day to arrest Tallon and he was eventually detained on 16 December.

An officer recognised him driving a vehicle and moved his police car to block it – resulting in him running off once more. He again resisted arrest, violently struggling with the officer before a colleague came to his assistance.

Following a trial at Taunton Crown Court last week he was convicted of false imprisonment, threats to kill a police officer, affray, possession of a bladed article and assault by beating.

He was sentenced to six years in prison with an extended four years on licence.

Detective Constable George Pettingell said: “While thankfully no one was seriously injured as a result of Tallon’s violent behaviour, the events of 14 December will undoubtedly stay with all those involved for some time to come.

“I’d like to praise the victims for the bravery they’ve shown and thank them for supporting the prosecution of this dangerous man. The public are much safer with Tallon behind bars.”