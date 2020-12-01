Damage to Neolithic monument under investigation

English Heritage and Avon and Somerset Police are seeking witnesses after vandals daubed graffiti at Stoney Littleton Long Barrow, a 5,000 year old Neolithic chambered tomb at Wellow near Bath.

Stoney Littleton Long Barrow is a Scheduled Ancient Monument in the care of English Heritage. It is one of the country’s finest accessible examples of a Neolithic chambered tomb dating from about 3500 BC.

In early November, the walls of the tomb were daubed with red paint by vandals, and following an initial investigation, English Heritage and Avon and Somerset Police are now appealing for witnesses to aid them in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

Win Scutt, Properties Curator (West) at English Heritage, said:

“Stoney Littleton Long Barrow is one of the country’s finest Neolithic chambered tombs, and this attack on its historic fabric is not only thoughtless, it is a crime. Whilst our specialist team will be working to remove the graffiti, there is every chance it might have caused permanent damage to the stonework.

“The motivation behind a wanton attack like this is unthinkable, and we have been working with Avon and Somerset Police to aid them in their investigations. I would urge anyone with any information about this incident to contact them directly on 101, using crime reference 5520250419.”