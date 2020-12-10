New image of Lawrence Kemp, missing since August

We’re issuing a new family photograph in a renewed an appeal for information about Lawrence Kemp, missing from his Glastonbury home since August.

As Christmas approaches, we’re sharing another photo (above) showing Lawrence without his distinctive beard.

His family say Lawrence’s disappearance is highly out of character: “As a family we are beyond worried, and are desperate to know if he is safe and well.

“He is a much loved son, brother, uncle and brother-in-law, who we are all used to seeing at least weekly. Lawrence’s nephews and nieces are concerned and struggling to understand why and where he has gone, they miss him terribly.

“Please if anyone knows anything tell the police or Missing People charity.”

More pictures of missing Lawrence Kemp

The last confirmed sighting of Lawrence was in the early hours of Sunday 2 August in Chilkwell Street, Glastonbury. He was wearing a blue checked shirt, over a pale blue T-shirt. The 32-year-old is without his wallet, bank cards or cash.

Following earlier appeals we’ve had reported sightings in Bristol and Bridgwater, which we’re following up.

Recent picture of Lawrence

Lawrence is 32, white, about 170cm (5ft 8ins) tall and slim with a shaven head and a bushy brown beard. He has a tattoo on his right forearm and a tongue piercing.