New photo released in search for wanted man Luke Baker

We’re continuing to appeal for the public’s help to find Luke Baker who is wanted on a recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.

The 46-year-old, from Kingswood, has previously served a prison sentence for robbery and affray.

He’s described as white, 5ft 10ins, medium build, with brown eyes and has a number of tattoos including on his head, neck and hands. We believe he may have since grown his hair – as above – to avoid detection and therefore we’re releasing another picture today to try to help secure his arrest.

Baker is known to have links to South Wales, especially in the Cardiff area.