New photo released in search for wanted man Luke Baker
We’re continuing to appeal for the public’s help to find Luke Baker who is wanted on a recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence.
The 46-year-old, from Kingswood, has previously served a prison sentence for robbery and affray.
He’s described as white, 5ft 10ins, medium build, with brown eyes and has a number of tattoos including on his head, neck and hands. We believe he may have since grown his hair – as above – to avoid detection and therefore we’re releasing another picture today to try to help secure his arrest.
Baker is known to have links to South Wales, especially in the Cardiff area.
If you see Baker, please do not approach him, but call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5220259390.