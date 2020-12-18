Our statement on social media footage of woman’s arrest – Bristol

We’re aware of footage circulating on social media in relation to the arrest of a woman on a bus in East Street, Bedminster.

Officers had responded to a report of a public order incident on a bus on East Street at 3.15pm on Wednesday 16 December.

The bus driver reported that a woman had been abusive towards him and other passengers, had threatened him and was refusing to leave the bus as requested.

Two officers spoke to the woman, explaining that the driver said he would not continue until she left the bus. They offered her a lift to her destination in an attempt to resolve the issue as she had a young child with her, but this offer was refused.

A woman was subsequently arrested just before 3.40pm on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker by officers who used PAVA spray and leg restraints. She has since been released under investigation.

A child who was with the woman was given into the care of a family member at the scene.

The officers’ injuries include scratches, bruising and bites which broke the skin, but they remained on duty.

The attending officers’ body worn video captured the incident and enquiries continue.

Short clips have been circulated on social media but only show part of the incident.

We have reviewed the officers body worn video footage of this incident and are liaising with key partners and stakeholders from the community.

This matter will be referred to the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Scrutiny of Police Powers Panel for independent review and the results of this will be published.

Find out about the work of the panel on the PCC’s website