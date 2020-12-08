Patrols increased on Bristol to Bath Railway Path following recent incidents

A problem solving plan has been put in place in response to public concerns following recent incidences of anti-social behaviour, sexual assault, theft and assault reported on the Bristol to Bath Railway Path.

Working with local partners including Sustrans and local councils, measures include targeted high visibility patrols and days of action, bike marking days and an increased emphasis on information sharing between Bristol East and South Gloucestershire neighbourhood policing teams, both of which cover the length of the path.

As a result of increased proactive police activity, officers arrested a 13-year-old boy on Tuesday 1 December on suspicion of sexual assault. The suspect has been released on bail and enquiries are ongoing.

Neighbourhood Inspector Clive Summerill said: “This successful arrest, which was a joint effort on the part of our neighbourhood and Operation Remedy officers, is a positive step forward in our commitment to tackling the people causing harm within our communities and ensuring the cycle path – an important part of the city’s green transport infrastructure and enjoyed by families throughout the year – is a safe and pleasant place to be.

“The local neighbourhood team continues to patrol the pathway and we’d encourage anyone who spots a crime in progress, or has concerns about groups of young people being intimidating, anti-social or blocking the path to call 101 as soon as possible, or 999 if they fear a crime is being committed. All reports will be thoroughly investigated.”

For further advice on personal safety, please visit our website.