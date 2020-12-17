Renewed appeal to find wanted man Luke Baker

Skip to content

Posted at 10:09 on 17th December 2020 in Wanted

We’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of a wanted man from the Kingswood area of South Gloucestershire.

Luke Baker, aged 46, is wanted on a recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence. He’d previously served a prison sentence for robbery and affray.

He’s described as white, 5ft 10ins, medium build, with brown eyes and has a number of tattoos including on his head, neck and hands.

Baker is known to have links to South Wales, especially in the Cardiff area.

If you see Baker, please do not approach him, but call 999 and give the call handler the reference number 5220259390.