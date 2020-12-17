Renewed appeal to find wanted man Luke Baker

We’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of a wanted man from the Kingswood area of South Gloucestershire.

Luke Baker, aged 46, is wanted on a recall to prison for breaching the terms of his licence. He’d previously served a prison sentence for robbery and affray.

He’s described as white, 5ft 10ins, medium build, with brown eyes and has a number of tattoos including on his head, neck and hands.

Baker is known to have links to South Wales, especially in the Cardiff area.