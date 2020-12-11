Wanted appeal for Lewis Metcalfe

We’re appealing for information on the whereabouts of wanted man Lewis Metcalfe.

Metcalfe, 21, from Radstock, is wanted for theft and for failing to comply with notification requirements related to previous convictions. He’s previously used the name Lewis Howe and the first name of Louis.

He’s described as white, 5ft 8ins, of medium build with blue eyes and often wears a neck chain. He also regularly dyes his hair.

He has connections with Radstock, Bath and the Bedminster area of Bristol.

If you see him, please call us on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5220269205.