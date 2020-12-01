Witnesses sought after serious injury collision A358
We’re asking for witnesses to come forward after a collision on the A358 which has left a man in hospital with life-changing injuries.
It happened at about 7.50pm on Sunday 29 November at Pen Elm Hill, Bishops Lydeard.
The man, in his 30s, was the rider of a white Honda motorbike and was found with serious injuries.
If you were travelling along that stretch of the A358 at about that time and saw what happened or have any dashcam footage which could help the investigation, call 101 quoting reference 5220269021.