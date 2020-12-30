Witnesses sought following sexual assault in Bristol
Police investigating a serious sexual assault in Victoria Park on the morning of Sunday 1 November are appealing for witnesses to get in touch.
The victim, a teenage girl, was assaulted by a man described as being in his mid-20s, black, possibly wearing light blue tracksuit bottoms, a light grey t-shirt, and a black zip up hoody.
Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at around 7am, in particular a woman, pictured in CCTV footage, who provided assistance to the victim.
If you witnessed the assault or know the female witness with the yellow bag in the photo, please get in touch on 101 and give the call handler reference 5220247058.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.