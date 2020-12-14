Skip to content

Coronavirus (COVID-19): the policing response and what you need to know

You are here: Home » News » Yeovil murder investigation – name of victim released

Yeovil murder investigation – name of victim released

Posted at 13:08 on 14th December 2020 in

Police officer badge
There are 2 related updates to this story

Statement from T/DCI Phil Walker, of the Major Crime Investigation Team:

Two men remain under arrest following the death of a man in the Hendford Hill area Yeovil in the early hours of Saturday (12 December).

While formal identification has not yet taken place, the victim is believed to be Louis Bednall, aged 40, from the Teignbridge area of Devon. Our thoughts are with his family.

A warrant of further detention was obtained yesterday for two men, aged 23 and 29, who have been arrested on suspicion of murder.