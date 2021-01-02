Appeal for information after teenager injured on New Year’s Day

Detectives are investigating an assault on a teenager in Bristol that occurred yesterday afternoon (Friday 1 January).

At approximately 12.20pm, two males carrying weapons approached a 15-year-old boy riding a scooter in the Downend Road area of Fishponds. The teenage victim sustained a number of stab wounds and the pair fled the scene.

He remains in hospital but his injuries are not considered to be life-threatening or life-changing.

CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

Acting Detective Inspector Mark Newbury said: “We are keen to hear from any witnesses who were in the area at that time, or drivers who potentially may have useful dashcam footage.

“Thankfully incidents of this nature are rare, but we’re conscious a similar assault occurred in Bristol city centre in which a 17-year-old was injured on New Year’s Eve. He remains in hospital but his condition is also not believed to be life-threatening.

“At this time the two incidents are separate investigations but we are keeping an open mind as to whether they may be linked.

“Our neighbourhood teams are aware and additional patrols will be carried out as a precaution.”

Witnesses to the incident in Downend Road should call 101 and give reference number 5221000288.