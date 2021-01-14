Appeal to find passer-by who helped woman – Lawrence Weston

We’re asking a potential witness who came to the aid of a woman after an incident in Lawrence Weston on Monday 21 December to contact police.

A man was seen grabbing a woman by the wrist and asking her to come with him while outside Costcutter in the Riding Leaze area at about 4.30pm.

A second man passing by intervened and asked if she was OK, the first man let go of his grip soon after and left the area.

The woman sustained some bruising to her wrist but otherwise suffered no physical injury.

No other incidents of this nature have been reported.

We want to speak to the man who intervened, as well as anyone else who witnessed what happened, and they can contact police on 101 and give the call-handler reference 5220285506.